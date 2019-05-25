 Show Biz: Mary Gutzi brings standards, Broadway flair to Blue Note Hawaii
  • Saturday, May 25, 2019
Features | Show Biz

Show Biz: Mary Gutzi brings standards, Broadway flair to Blue Note Hawaii

  • By Wayne Harada, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 6:26 p.m.

Mary Gutzi, a Broadway actress-singer, loves the life of a gypsy. She travels to wherever a role or mission beckons, on land or at sea, but her heart remains in Hawaii. Read more

