 The Reminders to perform at Shangri La
  Saturday, May 25, 2019
The Reminders to perform at Shangri La

  By E. Clarke Reilly
  • Today
  Updated 6:29 p.m.

Touring the Shangri La estate, Doris Duke’s former home in Honolulu’s Black Point neighborhood, offers a rich opportunity to experience the museum’s historical artifacts, culture and beauty. Add a musical performance, and you’re likely in for a special treat. Read more

