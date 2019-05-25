 Full-court press put on alleged Kealoha mailbox theft, according to officers
  • Saturday, May 25, 2019
  • 80°
Hawaii News

Full-court press put on alleged Kealoha mailbox theft, according to officers

  • By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:47 p.m.

The Honolulu Police Department marshaled some of its top talent to conduct a six-day investigation into the theft of the Kahala mailbox belonging to then-Police Chief Louis Kealoha and his wife, Katherine Kealoha, according to testimony Friday at the federal conspiracy trial against the couple. Read more

Previous Story
Fugitive who allegedly tried to run down officer in Waianae is captured

Scroll Up