 University of Hawaii hurdler finishes qualifying round 20th
  • Saturday, May 25, 2019
Hawaii Beat | Sports

University of Hawaii hurdler finishes qualifying round 20th

  By Star-Advertiser staff
  Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Hawaii sophomore Kristen LaCosse capped her outdoor track and field season by finishing 20th in the 400-meter hurdles Friday at the NCAA West Preliminary on Friday in Sacramento, Calif. Read more

