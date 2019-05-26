 Column: Medical aid in dying shows progress
  • Sunday, May 26, 2019
Column: Medical aid in dying shows progress

  • By Dr. David Grube and Dr. Chuck Miller
Aid-in-dying medication is available and can be picked up at any of the participating compounding pharmacies, or sent via certified mail anywhere in the state to a registered recipient who has qualified. Read more

