  • Sunday, May 26, 2019
Features | Hawaii News

Mark Yamanaka wins Hoku Awards for best male vocalist, top album

  • By John Berger jberger@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 7:42 a.m.

There was a big sense of deja vu Saturday night as Mark Yamanaka, already a nine-time Hoku winner when he released his third album, “Lei Lehua,” last fall, picked up another armful of trophies as the Hawai‘i Academy of Recording Arts presented it 42nd Na Hoku Hanohano Awards at the Hawai‘i Convention Center. Read more

