 Arbitrator asked to rule on private Kakaako road fines
  • Sunday, May 26, 2019
  • 79°
Hawaii News

Arbitrator asked to rule on private Kakaako road fines

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:26 p.m.

Two brothers who created a public uproar over control of several streets they own in Kakaako are not bowing to the state’s attempt to impose a $250,000 fine over the issue. Read more

Previous Story
No swimming at Kauai beach after dead whale washes ashore
Next Story
Vital statistics

Scroll Up