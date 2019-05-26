More terminally ill are requesting lethal drugs under the new law

Since Jan. 1, when medically assisted death became legal in Hawaii, at least 17 patients have requested lethal drugs to end their lives and at least three of them went on to use the medication to “have a peaceful death.” Read more
