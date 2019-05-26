 Honolulu Police Department seeks $10M transfer to fund overtime
  • Sunday, May 26, 2019
  • 79°
Hawaii News | Newswatch

Honolulu Police Department seeks $10M transfer to fund overtime

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

The City Council Budget Committee last week gave tentative approval to a Honolulu Police Department request to transfer $10.25 million to cover salaries and wages during the last six weeks of the fiscal year due to unanticipated expenses. Read more

Previous Story
No swimming at Kauai beach after dead whale washes ashore
Next Story
Vital statistics

Scroll Up