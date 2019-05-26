Saint Francis School celebrates a bittersweet commencement ceremony

The graduation of 69 Saint Francis School seniors Saturday night, attended by an estimated 1,000 family, friends and supporters, was at once the largest such ceremony in institutional memory and the most intimate, a rite of passage marking the end of both the students’ secondary education and the tiny Catholic school’s own 95-year existence. Read more
