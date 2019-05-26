 6 Hawaii players named to U.S. volleyball roster
6 Hawaii players named to U.S. volleyball roster

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
Former Rainbow Warriors All-Americans Taylor Averill, a middle blocker, and libero Tui Tuileta were among six players with Hawaii ties named to the 25-man U.S. roster for the FIVB Volleyball Nations League that begins Friday in Poland. Read more

