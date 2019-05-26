 Another packed Stan Sheriff Center powers University of Hawaii men’s volleyball to title
  Sunday, May 26, 2019
  • By Cindy Luis cluis@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

It was No. 1 vs. No. 2 for the all-important automatic NCAA berth. The 49ers had ended the Warriors’ perfect season the previous week at the Walter Pyramid, with the Beach claiming the Big West regular-season title with two five-set victories. Read more

