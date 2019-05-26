 Host team denies University of Hawaii men’s volleyball in final again
  • Sunday, May 26, 2019
  • 79°
Sports

Host team denies University of Hawaii men’s volleyball in final again

  • By Cindy Luis cluis@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Playing as the top seed for the first time in six NCAA appearances, the Warriors opened the national tournament with a four-set victory over the MIVA champion Flyers. Read more

Previous Story
Scoreboard
Next Story
Television and radio - May 26, 2019

Scroll Up