  • Monday, May 27, 2019
Editorial | Our View

Editorial: Peace, not war, honors the fallen

  Updated 12:05 a.m.

While Memorial Day events, ranging from parades and wreath presentations to aircraft flyovers, prompt us to pause to pay tribute to the fallen, we’re also mindful of the military’s everyday presence here, as Hawaii serves as a home to all five armed forces and an estimated 100,000 veterans. Read more

