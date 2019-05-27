 Summer tides make shoreline erosion likely on South Shore
  Monday, May 27, 2019
Summer tides make shoreline erosion likely on South Shore

  By Mindy Pennybacker
  • Today
  • Updated 10:18 p.m.

This summer will see 36 days with peak high tides above 2.2 feet in June, July and August, according to National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration predictions. Read more

