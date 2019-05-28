Column: New choices for interisland air travel could benefit consumers

On the mainland, it’s national news that Southwest Airlines has entered the Hawaii market. The Dallas-based carrier is one of the largest low-cost airlines in the country. Read more
Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser!
You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription.Subscribe Now
Log In
Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story.
Activate Digital Account
Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now.