 Editorial: New bulky item pickup plan iffy
  • Tuesday, May 28, 2019
Editorial | Our View

Editorial: New bulky item pickup plan iffy

  Updated 6:56 p.m.

Bulky item pickup has always been a big, bulky mess. The city’s planned conversion to a more appointment-based system offers some potential for greater efficiency, but the pilot project starting June 3 will test whether that theory plays out in practice. Read more

