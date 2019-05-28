The Weekly Eater: Sizzling steaks carry beachy badge of aloha

Aloha Steak House reintroduces the idea of the casual beach steakhouse as introduced here five decades ago by the likes of Buzz’s Original Steak House and Chart House. Read more
Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser!
You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription.Subscribe Now
Log In
Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story.
Activate Digital Account
Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now.