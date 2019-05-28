 Foundation’s program brings brightest thinkers to Hawaii
  • Tuesday, May 28, 2019
  • 80°
Hawaii News | Tech View

Foundation’s program brings brightest thinkers to Hawaii

  • By Mike Meyer
  • Today
  • Updated 10:20 p.m.

As an educator, I’m deeply troubled to see climate crisis and climate science denial emanating from the highest levels of government. This comes at a time when the need for global awareness and environmental stewardship have never been greater. Read more

Previous Story
Kokua Line: It’s possible to rent a casket for viewing, then be cremated in cheaper, plain box

Scroll Up