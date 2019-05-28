 Thousands gather to remember and celebrate those who have passed
  Tuesday, May 28, 2019
Thousands gather to remember and celebrate those who have passed

  • By Mark Ladao mladao@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  Updated 11:12 p.m.

Honolulu’s popular Memorial Day floating lantern ceremony largely has been a celebration of the past, but on the event’s 20th anniversary, its organizers were hoping it would affect attendees’ future as well. Read more

