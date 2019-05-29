 Column: ‘Per ounce’ restaurants can feed poor
  Wednesday, May 29, 2019
Editorial | Island Voices

Column: ‘Per ounce’ restaurants can feed poor

  • By George Kent
  • Today
  Updated 7:05 p.m.

The River of Life Mission, which has been feeding the homeless and other low-income people in the Chinatown area, is being pressured to move its feeding operations to Iwilei. Read more

Editorial: New bulky item pickup plan iffy

