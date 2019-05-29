 Hiker who survived 17 days in a Maui forest describes ordeal as spiritual journey
  • Wednesday, May 29, 2019
  • 78°
Hawaii News

Hiker who survived 17 days in a Maui forest describes ordeal as spiritual journey

  • By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:56 p.m.

Amanda Eller, the woman who survived on strawberry guava, plants and stream water for 17 days, said her ordeal in the Maui wilderness was a spiritual journey and ultimately her destiny. Read more

Previous Story
Thousands gather to remember and celebrate those who have passed

Scroll Up