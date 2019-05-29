Surfrider Foundation volunteers band together to check for beach-water bacteria levels

On Oahu’s North Shore, the generally flat seas of summer are ideal for snorkeling, swimming and tide-pooling at places like Sharks Cove in Pupukea that are dangerous during winter’s big waves. Read more
