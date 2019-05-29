 Surfrider Foundation volunteers band together to check for beach-water bacteria levels
  • Wednesday, May 29, 2019
  • 78°
Hawaii News

Surfrider Foundation volunteers band together to check for beach-water bacteria levels

  • By Mindy Pennybacker mpennybacker@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:21 p.m.

On Oahu’s North Shore, the generally flat seas of summer are ideal for snorkeling, swimming and tide-pooling at places like Sharks Cove in Pupukea that are dangerous during winter’s big waves. Read more

Previous Story
Thousands gather to remember and celebrate those who have passed

Scroll Up