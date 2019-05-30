 Airport squeeze Get there early, TSA urges
  Thursday, May 30, 2019
Airport squeeze Get there early, TSA urges

  • By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
Travelers are advised to get to Hawaii’s airports three hours in advance to compensate for what is expected to be the nation’s busiest summer travel season on record. Read more

