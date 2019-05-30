 Arizona Memorial might reopen by October, officials say
  • Thursday, May 30, 2019
Hawaii News

Arizona Memorial might reopen by October, officials say

  • By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:51 p.m.

Interior Secretary David Bernhardt got a close-up view of the disabled Arizona Memorial Wednesday before pledging to finish the repairs to its concrete passenger dock as soon as possible. Read more

