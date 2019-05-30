 Caldwell says Waimanalo park’s improvements will proceed
Caldwell says Waimanalo park’s improvements will proceed

  • By Gordon Y.K. Pang gordonpang@staradvertiser.com
Mayor Kirk Caldwell said Wednesday that the city will continue work on Phase 1 of the Waimanalo Bay Beach Park improvement project because it would cost up to $300,000 to pull back from an existing contract, but that he is amenable to halting future phases if the community so chooses. Read more

