 Caldwell’s State of City address to key on ‘climate crisis’
  • Thursday, May 30, 2019
Caldwell’s State of City address to key on ‘climate crisis’

  • By Gordon Y.K. Pang gordonpang@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:49 p.m.

An O‘ahu Resiliency Strategy designed as a road map for how the city will deal with climate change, sea-level rise and other 21st century issues is at the center of Mayor Kirk Caldwell’s seventh State of the City address tonight. Read more

