Case wants more facts before weighing impeachment

  • Thursday, May 30, 2019
  • By Kevin Dayton kdayton@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

U.S. Rep. Ed Case said he believes it would be “premature” for the U.S. House of Representatives to decide now whether to impeach President Donald Trump, with Case saying he first needs to see an unredacted version of special counsel Robert Mueller’s report, and hear testimony from Mueller himself. Read more

