 Katherine Kealoha’s actions questioned in conspiracy trial
  • Thursday, May 30, 2019
  • 78°
Hawaii News

Katherine Kealoha’s actions questioned in conspiracy trial

  • By Rob Perez rperez@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:52 p.m.

Former deputy prosecutor Katherine Kealoha’s actions in a 2011 criminal case involving her uncle Gerard Puana took center stage on the fifth day of the federal conspiracy trial against her; her husband, retired police Chief Louis Kealoha; and three current and former police officers. Read more

Previous Story
William S. Richardson School of Law named top Asian law school

Scroll Up