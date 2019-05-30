 Beatles tribute celebrates 50th anniversary of ‘Abbey Road’
  • Thursday, May 30, 2019
  • 78°
Play

Beatles tribute celebrates 50th anniversary of ‘Abbey Road’

  • By John Berger jberger@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:49 a.m.

“Rain: A Tribute to the Beatles” is a history of the legendary band from their days as headliners at The Cavern in 1962 through their appearances on “The Ed Sullivan Show” in 1964, the huge concert at Shea Stadium in 1965, and their final years as non-touring experimental recording artists. Read more

Previous Story
Backstreet Boys add third Hawaii concert following two sold-out shows

Scroll Up