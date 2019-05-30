 Three Hawaii golfers picked for Arnold Palmer Cup
  • Thursday, May 30, 2019
Sports

Three Hawaii golfers picked for Arnold Palmer Cup

  • By Ann Miller, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Hawaii’s Kengo Aoshima, Malia Nam and Mariel Galdiano are among the 100 college golfers chosen to compete in the 2019 Arnold Palmer Cup, June 7-9 at The Alotian Club in Oklahoma. Read more

