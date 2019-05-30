Three Hawaii golfers picked for Arnold Palmer Cup

Hawaii’s Kengo Aoshima, Malia Nam and Mariel Galdiano are among the 100 college golfers chosen to compete in the 2019 Arnold Palmer Cup, June 7-9 at The Alotian Club in Oklahoma. Read more
