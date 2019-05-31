 Man, 38, charged in Kailua murder
  • Friday, May 31, 2019
  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

A 38-year-old man was charged Thursday in connection with the murder of Benjamin Awong, also 38, whose body was discovered along a Kailua hiking trail two weeks ago. Read more

