 Interior secretary visits national park
  • Friday, May 31, 2019
Interior secretary visits national park

  • By Kevin Dayton kdayton@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:05 p.m.

U.S. Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt on Thursday inspected some of the damage that was caused by earthquakes at Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park during last year’s Kilauea Volcano eruption, and said there are steps the federal government can take to expedite repairs. Read more

