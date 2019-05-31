 Man died of excited delirium syndrome, expert says in court
  • Friday, May 31, 2019
  • 79°
Hawaii News

Man died of excited delirium syndrome, expert says in court

  • By Sophie Cocke scocke@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:36 p.m.

Sheldon Haleck, a 38-year-old former Hawaii Air National Guardsman, died four years ago following a chaotic encounter with police officers who pepper-sprayed him about a dozen times and tried three times to shock him with a Taser, all within about five minutes. Read more

Previous Story
Noelani student named Hawaii winner in Google Doodle contest; national voting starts next week

Scroll Up