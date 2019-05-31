Man died of excited delirium syndrome, expert says in court

Sheldon Haleck, a 38-year-old former Hawaii Air National Guardsman, died four years ago following a chaotic encounter with police officers who pepper-sprayed him about a dozen times and tried three times to shock him with a Taser, all within about five minutes. Read more
Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser!
You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription.Subscribe Now
Log In
Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story.
Activate Digital Account
Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now.