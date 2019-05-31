 UH’s Melounova named All-American
  • Friday, May 31, 2019
Hawaii Beat | Sports

UH’s Melounova named All-American

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Hawaii junior Petra Melounova on Thursday became the first player in school history — men’s or women’s — to earn Intercollegiate Tennis Association NCAA Division I All-America honors. Read more

