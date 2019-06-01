 Column: He iʻa maoli ke kāmano hoʻoliliuēwe?
  Saturday, June 1, 2019
Editorial | Kauakukalahale

Column: He iʻa maoli ke kāmano hoʻoliliuēwe?

  • By na Laiana Wong
  Updated 6:38 p.m.

In an ostensible effort to improve the state of humankind, scientists have developed a genetically modified salmon that matures to market size in half the time that it takes its natural counterpart. Whether or not you eat it, you should at least be aware of its source. Read more

Letter: Russia’s interference needs to be challenge

