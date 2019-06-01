 Hilton Hawaiian Village is poised to get larger
  Saturday, June 1, 2019
As Hilton celebrates 100 years, its largest property, Hilton Hawaiian Village Waikiki Beach Resort, gears up for more investment — including expansion of its 22-acre campus, which already offers five hotels and three timeshares. Read more

