On the Move: The East-West Center, Our Savior Lutheran School

  • Saturday, June 1, 2019
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

The East-West Center has named Karena Lyons vice president and executive director of research. Our Savior Lutheran School has hired Clarence De Lude as principal of the private pre-eighth grade school in Aiea. Read more

