 Bulky item appointment system for urban Honolulu begins Monday
  • Sunday, June 2, 2019
Hawaii News



  • By Gordon Y.K. Pang gordonpang@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  Updated 10:27 p.m.

Starting Monday, urban Honolulu dwellers will need to make reservations if they want the city to collect refrigerators, couches or other bulky items from their front sidewalks. Read more

