USS Chung-Hoon returns from far-ranging deployment

  • Sunday, June 2, 2019
  • By Star-Advertiser staff
The USS Chung-Hoon, including a detachment from Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron 37 “Easyriders,” returned to its homeport of Pearl Harbor Friday, ending a deployment that covered 54,000 nautical miles. Read more

