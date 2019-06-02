 Manu O Ke Kai continues its undefeated Hui Wa’a run
Manu O Ke Kai continues its undefeated Hui Wa’a run

  • By Kyle Galdeira, Special to the Star-Advertiser
By blending a base of veteran outrigger canoe paddlers with an infusion of new talent, Manu O Ke Kai continues to rely on its successful formula and extended its undefeated run to 15 consecutive regatta victories on Saturday. Read more

