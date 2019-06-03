 Column: Army Corps seeks to work with partners on Ala Wai project
  Monday, June 3, 2019
Column: Army Corps seeks to work with partners on Ala Wai project

  • By Jeff Herzog
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers understands the 2019 state legislative session ended without a definitive funding path forward for the Ala Wai Watershed Flood Risk Management project. Read more

