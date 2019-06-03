Heroic act of restraint by HPD officer

Kudos to the Honolulu police officer who kept his cool when a 36-year-old man attacked him with a screwdriver in hopes of trading homelessness for a behind-bars residence. An Oahu grand jury on Thursday indicted Remington Troy Guyton with assaulting the officer and attempting to steal his firearm. Read more
