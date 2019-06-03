Editorial: Hawaii needs homegrown MDs

The University of Hawaii John A. Burns School of Medicine is seeing progress toward its challenging aim of closing the gap for minority students pursuing medical careers. Of its 73 recent graduates, nearly two dozen were Native Hawaiian and Filipino, marking a record year for graduating minority medical students. Read more
Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser!
You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription.Subscribe Now
Log In
Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story.
Activate Digital Account
Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now.