Developer helping produce accessory dwelling units

When the city allowed construction of small rental units on single-family house lots in 2015 to help ease Oahu’s housing crunch, homeowners were expected to build these accessory dwelling units. Read more
Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser!
You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription.Subscribe Now
Log In
Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story.
Activate Digital Account
Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now.