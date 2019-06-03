 Hawaii climate modeling company expects less risk this hurricane season
  Monday, June 3, 2019
Hawaii News

Hawaii climate modeling company expects less risk this hurricane season

  By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
  Today
  Updated 9:54 p.m.

The Central Pacific Hurricane Center predicted an above-normal tropical cyclone activity this hurricane season; however, a Hawaii- based climate forecasting and risk management company anticipates a below- normal season. Read more

Vital statistics

