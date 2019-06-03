 Moore, Florence advance in Australia
  • Monday, June 3, 2019
  • 79°
Hawaii Beat | Sports

Moore, Florence advance in Australia

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Hawaii’s Carissa Moore and John John Florence advanced to the semifinals of the Margaret River Pro, the fourth stop of the World Surf League Championship Tour, on Sunday in West Australia. Read more

Previous Story
Television and radio - June 2, 2019

Scroll Up