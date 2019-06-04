 By Request: Ahi salad born of a Roman holiday
  • Tuesday, June 4, 2019
  • 87°
By Request | Crave

By Request: Ahi salad born of a Roman holiday

  • By Betty Shimabukuro bshimabukuro@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 5:03 p.m.

We had wandered into a restaurant in Rome because it met our basic needs: looked friendly, had space, prices reasonable. The first category on the menu (surprise!) was “poké.” Read more

Previous Story
Chef Mavro sells restaurant, will stay in kitchen

Scroll Up