Filipino Food Week Hawaii highlights flavors of the Philippines

The Philippine Consulate General in Honolulu is spearheading the first Filipino Food Week Hawaii, inviting restaurants to hold pop-up events, or to create Filipino appetizers, main courses, desserts or drinks. Read more
