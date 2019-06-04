 Filipino Food Week Hawaii highlights flavors of the Philippines
  Tuesday, June 4, 2019
Filipino Food Week Hawaii highlights flavors of the Philippines

  • By Pat Gee pgee@staradvertiser.com
The Philippine Consulate General in Honolulu is spearheading the first Filipino Food Week Hawaii, inviting restaurants to hold pop-up events, or to create Filipino appetizers, main courses, desserts or drinks. Read more

