Helicopter to survey Kilauea Volcano

A low-flying helicopter under contract to the U.S. Geological Survey will conduct a light detection and ranging (lidar) survey of Kilauea Volcano, primarily the summit and East Rift Zone areas, to document changes that occurred during last year’s Kilauea volcanic activity. Read more
